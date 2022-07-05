Three Oilfield Services Companies to Leave Kurdistan

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has confirmed reports that three major US-based oilfield services companies have informed the Ministry that they will refrain from entering into new projects Iraqi Kurdistan.

It says that Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton have made the commitment to comply with the Federal Supreme Court ruling that oil contracts signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are unconstitutional.

The ministry adds that the companies are now in the process of winding up and terminating their existing tenders and contracts in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)