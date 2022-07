By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has officially opened the new Maysan Power Station.

The new power plant adds 750 megawatts of capacity to the grid, 500 MW of which are produced through simple cycle and 250 MW through combined cycle.

It is powered by natural gas from the Halfaya and Bazerkan fields, both in the Maysan governorate, and is located in the Al-Kahla district, south of the city of Al-Amarah.



(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)