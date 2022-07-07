From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Why Iraq remains without a budget in place

Nearly ten months after parliamentary elections, Iraq's political parties have still not managed to form a government, holding up the passage of important legislation-including the annual budget.

Although the Ministry of Finance has completed a draft budget, the current government is unable to submit it to the parliament due to its caretaker status.

(Photo Credit: Fared Baram/ NRC)