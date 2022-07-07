Navigate

Why Iraq remains without a Budget in place

By on 7th July 2022 in Politics

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Nearly ten months after parliamentary elections, Iraq's political parties have still not managed to form a government, holding up the passage of important legislation-including the annual budget.

Although the Ministry of Finance has completed a draft budget, the current government is unable to submit it to the parliament due to its caretaker status.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

(Photo Credit: Fared Baram/ NRC)

