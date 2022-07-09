Dust Storms and Climate Change: A Crisis for the Iraqi Economy and the Need for Multilateral Solutions

This paper highlights the relationship between drought and SDSs, the impact of these storms on Iraq's rentier economy, and the dangers such conditions represent to the region.

The paper calls for multilateral cooperation among Iraq and its neighbors to meet these challenges and to bring about an effective and sustainable climate response.

Of unique importance is the impact of SDSs on Iraq's economy, due to the immediate and long-term challenges that these weather events pose to oil production and the broader economy.

With a few notable exceptions, scarce research exists examining the impact of SDSs on Iraq and for MENA economies.

Without such research, targeted policy interventions will be insufficient and/or ineffective.

