Video: Cracking down on Trafficking of Women in Iraq

By on 12th July 2022 in Security

Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Cracking down on the human trafficking of women in Iraq

The trafficking of young women for prostitution is a problem across the world.

But in Iraq, it has reached such proportions that a special police unit in Baghdad is now dedicated to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Filmmaker Simona Foltyn went behind the scenes to meet some trafficking victims and those trying to end this exploitative trade:

