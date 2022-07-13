TotalEnergies Re-affirms Commitment to Iraq Energy Projects

By John Lee.

France's TotalEnergies has re-affirmed its commitment to energy projects in Iraq.

Following a meeting in Paris with Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, the Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, said that Iraq is one of the most promising countries in attracting global investment for energy projects.

He added that TotalEnergies is ,"committed to partnering with the Iraqi government for its keenness to deal with us transparently, and to achieve the principles of mutual trust in a way that serves the common interests."

Last year, Iraq and TotalEnergies agreed a series of high-value investments in Iraq, including:

The construction of a new gas gathering network and treatment units to supply the local power stations, with TotalEnergies also bringing its expertise to optimize the oil and gas production of the Ratawi field, by building and operating new capacities.

The construction of a large-scale seawater treatment unit to increase water injection capacities in southern Iraq fields without increasing water withdrawals as the country is currently facing a water-stress situation. This water injection is required to maintain pressure in several fields and as such will help optimizing the production of the natural resources in the Basra region.

The construction and operation of a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 1 GWp to supply electricity to the grid in the Basra region.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)