KBR to help develop Iraq's Ratawi Field

By John Lee.

US-based contractor KBR is to carry out the design work for Iraq's Ratawi (aka Artawi) Central Complex development.

The work is part of the Ratawi gas-field project in Basra, which is being carried out by the South Gas Company (SGC) in cooperation with France's TotalEnergies.

KBR's involvement was confirmed in a statement from the Ministry of Oil today (Wednesday), following a meeting in Paris between Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, and Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)