Iran, Iraq sign MoU to tackle Dust Storms

By John Lee.

Iraq and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help tackle the major dust storms that have afflicted the region.

It was signed by the Head of Iran's Environment Department, Ali Salajegheh [Selajgeh], and Iraq's Minister for the Environment, Jasesim Al-Falahi [Jassim Abdel Aziz Hammadi] during a meeting in Tehran on Thursday.

Salajegheh said that Iranian scientists have produced a new eco-friendly mulch which have produced good results both in laboratory and field experiments.

(Sources: Iranian Ministry of the Environment, IRNA)