Will return of Iranian Pilgrims revive Religious Tourism in Iraq?

Will return of Iranian pilgrims revive Iraq's religious tourism sector?

The corona-virus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to Iraq's religious tourism sector over the past two years.

Back in 2020, the Iraqi government faced the same dilemma as other countries when considering measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Baghdad's decision to close border crossings and sharply limit the entry of foreign nationals was met with consternation at home, particularly from Iraqis whose livelihoods depend on Shiite pilgrims.

