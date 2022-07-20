Fly Baghdad appoints Cargo Agent in Mumbai

By John Lee.

India's Rainbow Aviation has reportedly announced that it will represent Fly Baghdad as their cargo General Sales Agent (GSA) in India.

The intention, according to STAT Trade Times, is to carry pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, raw materials, consumer durables and electronic parts to Baghdad.

It says Fly Baghdad started flying to India on May 13, 2022, and is currently operating two weekly passenger flights to and from Mumbai every Tuesday and Friday, offering up to six tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight.

Samad Fathi, the Commercial Director at Fly Baghdad, said:

"India is a big market for us. We are extremely excited to begin our operations to Mumbai."

Basheer Al-Shabbani, Chief Executive Officer, Fly Baghdad, said:

"As a strategy of destination expansion, we are looking at India and Europe in a big way. We are confident on the India market for our cargo network."

(Source: STAT Trade Times)