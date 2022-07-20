Barzani Goes to Baghdad: Trouble in Kurdish Oil and Gas

By Douglas A. Ollivant for War on the Rocks. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Barzani Goes to Baghdad: Trouble in the Kurdish Oil and Gas Sector

A recent Federal Supreme Court decision in Iraq has put a legal stake in the heart of Kurdistan's oil and gas sector - the financial lifeline of the region.

Only one man has the power to fix this. Masoud Barzani - the 75 year-old former president and de facto patriarch of the Kurdistan region - must go to Baghdad and cut a political deal.

Click here to read the full article.