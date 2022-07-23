Drought threatens ancient Boatbuilding Traditions in Southern Iraq

By Azhar Al-Rubaie, for The New Arab. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Drained of life: Drought threatens to render ancient boatbuilding traditions extinct in southern Iraq
The effects of climate change have drastically affected millennia-old boating traditions in southern Iraq, causing many boat builders to change their profession.
Without proper governmental intervention, this worrying trend is set to worsen.
No comments yet.