Navigate

Navigation

New Oil Finds reported in Iraq's Anbar Province

By on 21st July 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Governor of Anbar, Ali Farhan (pictured), has reportedly announced new oil discoveries in the province.

According to the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA), the finds are in the Nukhaib and Tharthar areas.

Farhan is quoted as saying that, "the local government in Anbar worked to prepare the atmosphere for oil exploration and provided the security effort for companies in the province," expressing his hope that, "the Ministry of Oil will take steps to complete oil explorations after canceling the contract with the Korean company."

There was no mention of the size of the fields, and the news is not yet carried on the Ministry of Oil website.

(Source: INA)

Related posts:

Enhancing Services to Women and Girls in Anbar Contract Awarded for Solar Street Lighting in Anbar Turkish Firm to Start Work on Anbar Airport UNOPS awards Contracts to Equip Health Centers in Anbar
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply