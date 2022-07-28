New Plastics Plant opened in Basra

By John Lee.

The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, has re-opened a factory making low density polyethylene in Basra.

The plant, run by the General Company for Petrochemical Industries, had been idle for more than 12 years.

Capacity is said to be 120 tons per day, with high quality and high purity.

The Minister wished the company further success in its plans to rehabilitate the high-density polyethylene granules production plant.

(Source: Minister of Industry and Minerals)