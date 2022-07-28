IBBC hosts Reception in Erbil

On July 27th, the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), courtesy of the Sardar Group, hosted a reception at the Sardar Group Showroom on Gulan Street, Erbil.

Guests included HE the Governor of Erbil and other regional Governors and Government officials, in addition to the UK Ambassador to Baghdad, Mark Bryson-Richardson and UK Consul General David Hunt.

Baroness Emma Nicholson of Winterbourne, President of IBBC, welcomed guests and committed IBBC to working with the private sector in KRI to grow the economy.

(Source: IBBC)