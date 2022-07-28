Navigate

Navigation

IBBC hosts Reception in Erbil

By on 28th July 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

On July 27th, the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), courtesy of the Sardar Group, hosted a reception at the Sardar Group Showroom on Gulan Street, Erbil.

Guests included HE the Governor of Erbil and other regional Governors and Government officials, in addition to the UK Ambassador to Baghdad, Mark Bryson-Richardson and UK Consul General David Hunt.

Baroness Emma Nicholson of Winterbourne, President of IBBC, welcomed guests and committed IBBC to working with the private sector in KRI to grow the economy.

(Source: IBBC)

Related posts:

IBBC hosts largest ever Spring Conference IBBC visit to Iraq Sardar Group honoured at IBBC Spring Conference KRG Ministerial Delegation meets IBBC Members in London
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply