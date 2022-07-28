Vinson and Elkins to advise Iraq on Arbitration with Turkey

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has engaged the Texas-based law firm Vinson and Elkins as a legal advisor in the US.

Partner James Lloyd Loftis will meet with representatives of the Department of State, at their request, regarding a pending arbitration proceeding between Iraq and the Republic of Turkey.

The Ministry will pay Mr Loftus a fee of $900 per hour for his advice in this matter.

During the period beginning 60 days prior to the date of the registrant's obligation to register under US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the firm received more than $2.1 million from the Ministry for non-registrable legal services.

The firm has advised Baghdad on other matters in the past.

(Source: FARA)