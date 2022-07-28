Navigate

Construction Starts at 1.6 GW Power Plant in Anbar

By John Lee on 28th July 2022

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has laid the foundation stone for a new power station in the Al-Furat district of Anbar Governorate.

According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the total capacity of the plant is 1,642 megawatts, at a cost of one billion dollars, and the project will take 3 years to complete.

The project consists of four GT26 gas turbine units [from GE], with a unit capacity of 273 megawatts, and two steam units with a capacity of 275 megawatts.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

