From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Sadr urges Iraqis to back 'revolution' as Shiite rivals mobilize supporters

For the second time in a week, supporters of Shiite cleric and politician Muqtada Al-Sadr have stormed Iraq's parliament.

Sadrists entered the building again on July 30 and say they will continue a sit-in until there is structural change to the political system set up after the 2003 US-led invasion.

The unrest has erupted over the rival Shiite Coordination Framework's push for Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani as prime minister.

The Coordination Framework is organizing counterdemonstrations in response for the Sadrist power play. Amid fears of a bloody intra-Shiite confrontation, further army forces were deployed in Baghdad's Green Zone late on July 31.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).