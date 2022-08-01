Video: Will Iraq slide into civil strife?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
For the second time in a week, protesters have taken over Iraq's parliament in a show of support for influential Shia leader Muqtada al Sadr.
On Saturday, thousands of people stormed the building in Baghdad. They've vowed to stay put until their demands are met -- escalating a political standoff.
But what if those demands aren't met? And what role does Iran play in Iraqi politics?
Presenter:
- Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
- Zeidon Alkinani, non-resident fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC
- Marsin Alshamary, research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Middle East Initiative
- Hamed Mousavi, professor of political science at the University of Tehran
