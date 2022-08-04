By Michael Knights, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Two Coups-And How the U.S. Should Respond

Iran's allies in Iraq mounted a judicial coup at the start of this year.

Now, Moqtada al-Sadr is trying to place the system under his control through mob action.

U.S.-led friends of Iraq should care about both these developments, not just the most recent one.

Click here to read the full report.