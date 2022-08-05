Navigate

Navigation

Iraqi Govt exempts Basra Governorate from Contracting Regulations

By on 5th August 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Leisure and Tourism in Iraq, Politics

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of  Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Among the items agreed was a decision to exempt Basra Governorate from the instructions covering government contracts for the purposes of the 2025 Arabian Gulf Cup Football Championships, which will be hosted in Basra.

Concerns have been raised regarding recent cabinet decisions to waive the normal procedures regarding government contracts, on the grounds that this may lead to corruption and an inefficient use of public funds.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

Related posts:

Mosul Airport Project Exempted from Govt "Contracting Mechanisms" Iraqi Cabinet authorises Desalination Project in Basra Iraq Suspends need for Import Licenses for Essential Items Iraqi Govt Formation: What you Need to Know
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply