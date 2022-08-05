Call for Applications: Entrepreneurship for Public Health, COVID Recovery

Call for Applications: Entrepreneurship for Public Health and COVID-19 Recovery in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon
UNITAR Division for Prosperity invites young entrepreneurs in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon to apply to the Great Ideas Space 2022: Entrepreneurship for Public Health and COVID-19 Recovery in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon.
The programme aims to train entrepreneurs and MSMEs to design and implement business/projects that address challenges coming out of COVID-19, especially in public health. The application deadline is 15 August 2022.
By the end of this programme, the participants will be able to identify relevant resources to enhance their concepts and generate appropriate solutions to build resilience in their communities.
Learners will explore and test their capacity through strategic project planning to address the needs and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assignments and activities will encourage participants to practice self-awareness, strategic thinking, teamwork, contemporary leadership and management.
The programme will be held from September 2022 to March 2023. Upon assessment, 180 participants will be selected and invited to the self-paced online training programme.
It will be delivered in English through an online microlearning platform (EdApp) and other interactive portals complemented with coaching and mentoring support. A new initiative will help participants and other innovators to come together at a global online hub.
Top performers will progress to an extended phase of the programme with in-depth training and mentoring. They will also be invited to a regional and/or Japan-based workshop*.
*The schedule is subject to change, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situations.
The programme is free of charge and financially supported by the Government and the People of Japan.
The Programme seeks to include both women and men entrepreneurs, leaders, and members of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who are committed to bringing innovative local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are strongly welcomed for the participants in the public health and health sector.
To apply, you must have:
- Good oral and written English skills; and
- Access to Internet and a computer or smartphone.
UNITAR will review your application based on your:
- Keen passion to learn to contribute to COVID-19 recovery in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon through self-led projects/enterprises;
- Deep interest in entrepreneurship and public health
- Commitment to actively engage in the programme for its entire duration, including traveling in/outside the country to attend in-person trainings
- Age (between 18 and 45)
Apply by 15 August 2022. Detailed programme description and registration:
No comments yet.