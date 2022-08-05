Call for Applications: Entrepreneurship for Public Health, COVID Recovery

Call for Applications: Entrepreneurship for Public Health and COVID-19 Recovery in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon

UNITAR Division for Prosperity invites young entrepreneurs in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon to apply to the Great Ideas Space 2022: Entrepreneurship for Public Health and COVID-19 Recovery in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon.

The programme aims to train entrepreneurs and MSMEs to design and implement business/projects that address challenges coming out of COVID-19, especially in public health. The application deadline is 15 August 2022.

By the end of this programme, the participants will be able to identify relevant resources to enhance their concepts and generate appropriate solutions to build resilience in their communities.

Learners will explore and test their capacity through strategic project planning to address the needs and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assignments and activities will encourage participants to practice self-awareness, strategic thinking, teamwork, contemporary leadership and management.