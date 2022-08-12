Midea Group announces Expansion into Iraq

Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group has appointed Al Hafidh as its distributor in Iraq.

According to a press release, Al Hafidh is one of the biggest Iraqi-owned conglomerates, while Al Hafidth Home Appliances is widely recognized for its uncompromising commitment to quality and excellence and for being a customer-centric business organization.

Distribution is scheduled to expand across Iraq through key cities including Karbala, Baghdad, Basra, and Erbil where industry-driven channel events were conducted to introduce Midea products and announce the new partnership.

Iraq's projected revenue across the Household Appliances segment is forecast to reach US$429.50m in 2022, according to Statista.

Eric Kim, Deputy General Manager for Midea Group MEA says of the expansion:

"Iraq is an extremely significant market for Midea's MEA Regional business development due to its increasing demand for quality home appliances. We're looking forward to working alongside Al Hafidh and are dedicated to ensuring that our partners are equipped to support this extension of our brand and provide consumers with our quality products."

Fahad Al Hafidh, Managing Director for Al Hafidh says:

"We're delighted to be Midea group's chosen partner for the distribution of their home appliances in the Iraq region and are looking forward to a long and prosperous collaboration. With our combined wealth of product and industry knowledge we anticipate a significant growth in home appliance sales via Al Hafidh website and stores"

(Source: Midea Group)