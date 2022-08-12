Iraq-Bangladesh Trade grows Four-Fold

By John Lee.

Trade between Iraq and Bangladesh has increases four-fold in the past two years, according to a statement from the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, The Business Standard reports that about 80 percent of the dates in the Bangladeshi market come from Iraq, which has increased to about $26 million in the past year from $7 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Iraq has also started exporting bitumen and petrochemicals to Bangladesh, while Bangladesh has started to export tobacco, electronics and food items to Iraq, along with medicines and clothing.

A seminar titled "Bangladesh - A Hub for Trade and Investment" was held yesterday (Tuesday) in Erbil, organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in Iraq.

(Sources: Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Business Standard)