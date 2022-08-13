From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

What the Russia-Ukraine war means for Iraqi Kurdistan

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had wide-ranging economic, political, and social consequences around the world, including in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Food and fuel prices have increased dramatically since the conflict began in February, and supplies of medicine imported from Ukraine have threatened to run short.

Kurdish students studying in Ukraine have also had to return home.

Additionally, with Europe facing natural gas shortages, plans to export the vital fuel from the Kurdistan region have exacerbated political tensions within Iraq.

Always vulnerable to the vagaries of geopolitics, Iraqi Kurdistan is likely to feel the reverberations of the Russia-Ukraine war for the foreseeable future.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).