Iraq Invites Bids for Dam on Shatt al-Arab

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources has reportedly invited bids from three international companies to build a dam on the Shatt al-Arab waterway, to help reduce salinity in the river.

Economy News lists the firms invited to bid as Energoprojekt of Serbia, Hydronova of Italy, and Deltares from the Netherlands.

It says that the Cabinet has allocated funding of 4.7 billion Iraqi dinars ($3.2 million) to the project, and that bids should be submitted by 5th September.

According to the UN, increasing water scarcity in southern Iraq has led to low river water levels, reduced water flow, and an extended 'saline tongue' up the Shatt Al Arab river.

(Source: Economy News)