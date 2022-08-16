Navigate

Iraq's Finance Minister reportedly Resigns

By on 16th August 2022 in Politics

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, has reportedly resigned during the Cabinet meeting today (Tuesday).

Both Associated Press and Shafaq News Agency cite sources as saying that Prime Minister al-Kadhimi accepted the resignation, and appointed the Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, as Acting Finance Minister.

The Prime Minister's statement following the cabinet meeting made no mention of the reported resignation, and it has not yet been confirmed on the Finance Ministry website.

(Source: Shafaq News Agency, Associated Press)

