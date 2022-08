By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has launched a digitised driving licence system.

In a press release this week, KRG Prime Minister Barzani is seen renewing his own driving license using the new system.

Prime Minister Barzani praised the Ministry of the Interior and the company in charge of implementing the new process, remarking that this will serve as the basis for further digitisation in the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)