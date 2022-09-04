Russia to help Iraq with Nuclear Technology

By John Lee.

An official at the Russian Foreign Ministry has reportedly said that Russia is ready to supply Iraq with "isotope products", and to assist Baghdad in the field of non-energy nuclear technology.

According to RIA Novosti, Alexander Kinshchak, the Ministry's Director for the Middle East and North Africa, added that Russia's Rosatom and the Iraqi Agency for the Control of Radioactive Materials are working on a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.

He noted that Russia is also ready "to implement major joint projects" with Iraq.



(Source: RIA Novosti)