Iraq's opens its first Hydrogen Production Unit

By John Lee.

Iraq's first hydrogen production and compression unit has been opened at the Ministry of Oil's Oil Research and Development Centre.

The unit, which is for research purposes, can produce hydrogen with a purity of 99.5 percent, and compress it to 150 bar.

A statement from the Ministry said that this is sufficient to meet the needs of the research departments, with the surplus supplies being used by companies and state institutions.



At the opening, the Ministry's advisor for energy affairs, Abdul Baqi Khalaf, said that Iraq is committed to its commitments regarding reducing gas emissions and pollutants and protecting the environment and climate.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)