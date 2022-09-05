Analysis: Ending the ExxonMobil Presence at West Qurna 1

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

Ending ExxonMobil Presence in WQ1 Oilfield

Legal-Contractual Discussion with Economic-Financial Analysis

Information indicates that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil (MoO) proposed to acquire (buy) ExxonMobil's participation interest (PI) in the West Qurna 1 (WQ1) oilfield for $300 million, and that the final decision depends on the formation and approval of the new government.

The proposal revives the divergent positions that prevailed within MoO when discussing a similar situation in 2018 relating to the same oilfield.

Click here to download the full report in pdf format.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with the former Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq's Ministry of Oil.