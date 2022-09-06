Baghdad launches 'Ur' e-Govt Portal

By John Lee.

The National Data Center Department, in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, announced the actual launch of the Ur portal, one year after the trial launch, with an updated version that contains a set of new features and can be accessed via the following link: https://ur.gov.iq

The director of the department, Dr. Ammar Mazhar Al-Tamimi, said more than 650,000 citizens have registered during the trial phase, with 31 government agencies providing services through the portal.

Citizens can get assistance on the portal via e-mail, or on a toll-free number: 5599.

(Source: General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers)