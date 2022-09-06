Navigate

Navigation

TAG to build New Factory in Iraq

By on 6th September 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Jordan's Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Iraqi Al Hassnawi Company to build a new factory for TAGTech's technological products in Iraq.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ala Zarour, TAGTech technical executive director, and Mr. Adil Okab, Al Hassnawi general manager, in the presence of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.

In a statement, TAG said that the two parties agreed on cooperating in manufacturing, producing and marketing TAGTech technological devices under the slogan "Made in Iraq".

(Source: TAG)

Related posts:

TAG.Global signs Agreement with Al Manar Chinese Companies to build "Science City" near Mosul Norwegian-led Consortium to build Solar Plant in Karbala Default ThumbnailIraq allocates $10m to build 50km Security Barrier
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply