TAG to build New Factory in Iraq

By John Lee.

Jordan's Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Iraqi Al Hassnawi Company to build a new factory for TAGTech's technological products in Iraq.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ala Zarour, TAGTech technical executive director, and Mr. Adil Okab, Al Hassnawi general manager, in the presence of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.

In a statement, TAG said that the two parties agreed on cooperating in manufacturing, producing and marketing TAGTech technological devices under the slogan "Made in Iraq".

(Source: TAG)