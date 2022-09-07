ICF's Hope Bus 3 is OPEN!

A message from the Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF):

Dear Friends,

We are so thrilled to announce that Hope Bus 3 is officially open! Over the past few months, our team in Baghdad has been working hard to renovate an ordinary, used bus into a child-friendly classroom for 50 desperately poor orphans and street kids.

Our Hope Bus program provides critical education, nutrition, psychosocial support, and a sense of belonging for vulnerable children, including orphans and child laborers.

Liz McRae, ICF Executive Director, said:

"We're excited about Hope Bus 3 because now ICF is able to provide holistic care to another 50 vulnerable children each year. Over the past few years the Hope Buses have been hugely successful in providing critical support for orphans and children working on the streets.

"We expanded our Hope Bus programs within the last year to include a new School Transitions program. This program facilitates transport for Hope Bus graduates to and from local schools once they complete the Hope Bus programs.

"Realizing the ongoing and extreme need in Baghdad and surrounding areas, the next step was another bus so we can keep serving the local community. The School Transitions program was created thanks to the vision and support of the Good Works Institute and other wonderful donors."

570 children have already benefited from our Hope Bus program. Our programs are expertly designed to address the educational and social needs these children and their families need to transition into a brighter future with more options, more stability and more safety.

We know you believe in our Hope Bus Program and we thank you for your invaluable support. We also want to extend a huge thank you to our friends at Khudairi Group and Children's Village. They are generous supporters of this project and we couldn't have done it without them!

Gratefully,

The ICF Team