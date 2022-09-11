New Swedish Ambassador to Iraq

Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Fuad Hussein, has received a copy of the credentials of Ms Jessica Svärdström, Sweden's new ambassador to Iraq.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Stockholm, and ways to enhance them to realise the interests of the two friendly peoples.

The Minister wished the ambassador success in her tasks in Baghdad, expressing the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide all support for the success of the diplomatic mission's task, extending Iraq's thanks and appreciation for Sweden's supportive stances to Iraq in international forums, and for providing various assistance in its war against terror, looking forward to increasing the level of cooperation between the two countries.

Ms Jessica Svardström confirmed the depth and strength of relations between Baghdad and Stockholm, pointing out, "we will do everything that would enhance the cooperation between the two countries in various fields".

(Source: MOFA)