MoU to promote Business between Iraq and Jordan

By John Lee.

The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan ([email protected]) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding with Jordan's Iraqi Business Council (IBC), to strengthen cooperation between the two sides and support efforts to find new markets for their member companies.

According to the state-run Petra News Agency, the two sides will seek mutual support in organising economic events, exchanging knowledge, and networking.

[email protected] Chairman, Amjad Swais [Eid Sweis], said that Iraq is an important strategic market for Jordanian companies, describing it as "one of the most promising destinations in the ICT sector".

(Source: Petra News Agency)