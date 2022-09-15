TotalEnergies sells its interest in the Sarsang Oil Field

TotalEnergies has completed the divestment of its 18-percent interest in the onshore Sarsang oil field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, to ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., a company listed in Canada and Sweden and focused on oil exploration and development in Kurdistan, for a firm consideration of $ 155 million.

An additional contingent consideration of USD 15 million is payable in the future depending on production and oil prices.

The Sarsang field, discovered in 2011, is operated by HKN (62%), with KRG owning a 20% interest. TotalEnergies' share of production was around 3,500 barrels per day in 2021.

(Source: TotalEnergies)