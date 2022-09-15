Iraq Buys New Ships for Port Maintenance

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil is increasing its in-house capacity to maintain its export terminals in southern Iraq, with the acquisition of new purpose-built ships.

The Executive Director of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC), Hamid Younis, said that Safwan (pictured) will arrive in the coming days. It has the capability to assist with maintenance of export facilities, in addition to fighting fires and generating electric power for emergency situations. Built by the Korean company ENM, it has an integrated diving system, and is particularly suited to the maintenance of single-point moorings (SPMs).

It joins the Abu Al-Fadl, which has already entered service, and which was designed for maintenance and treatment of oil spills in regional waters.

A third vessel, the Shanasheel, is hoped to enter service in March of next year. Larger than the other two, as it will carry out major maintenance works for the ports and can accommodate staff working in ports and loading platforms.

The acquisition by the Ministry and the of these vessels is intended to reduced the costs currently paid to foreign companies.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)