GE to support Bazyan Power Plant in Sulaymaniyah

By John Lee.

GE Gas Power has signed an agreement with Taurus Arm, owner of the 500 megawatts (MW) Bazyan Power Plant, to provide parts, repairs, and services for two 9F.04 gas turbines at the facility for a period of 16 years.

The turbines were supplied by GE to Taurus Arm in 2021 under a fast-track project, where they were delivered to the site within months of notice to proceed. GE Digital will also provide its Asset Performance Management (APM) software to increase the reliability and availability of the units, decrease costs, and reduce operational risks.

Saiwan Salih, Board Member of Taurus Arm said:

"The Bazyan project is a critical facility that is located in the province of Sulaymaniyah and delivers much-needed electricity to the Kurdistan region, the Northern areas of Iraq including Mosul, Kirkuk, and Salahaldin, as well as other parts of Iraq.

"We are delighted to build upon the existing strong collaboration between Taurus Arm and GE to enable more secure performance of the plant, helping us to better serve the needs of the community."

Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said:

"Gas-fueled power generation continues to play an important role in meeting the growing energy needs of the Iraqi people and supporting the transition to a lower carbon future.

"Reliable operations at strategic facilities such as the Bazyan Power Plant are essential to sustain economic development efforts across the country.

"We are delighted to work with Taurus Arm on this essential project, thank them for their continued trust in us, and remain committed to delivering proven, industry-leading solutions to Iraq."

According to the press release, Taurus Arm has multiple offices around Iraq with over 1,500 people, combining financial, technical, and operational know-how in the oil and gas sectors.

(Source: GE)