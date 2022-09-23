New Road Opened in Soran, Kurdistan

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has inaugurated the new Spilk-Khalifan highway in the Soran Autonomous Administration.

The 8.5-km highway has been implemented at a cost of 64.2 billion Iraqi Dinars [$44 million].

At the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister described the highway as one of the many strategic projects aimed at enhancing the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region.

The new highway will be a crucial asset in supporting the growth of many facets of the economy in the area. It will provide a boost to tourism in the Soran Autonomous Administration by improving access to the area famed for its natural beauty, as well as being of use to many other sectors, particularly trade.

Prime Minister Barzani noted that this overarching vision - of which the Spilk-Khalifan highway forms a part - will help secure sustainable growth and long-term prosperity across the whole of the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)