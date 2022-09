By Haley Bobseine, for The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: A crisis of elite, consensus-based politics turns deadly

This article is the first in a three-part series on Iraq's political crisis. This piece analyzes the crisis more generally while the two subsequent articles explore the perspectives of the Sadrists and the Coordination Framework specifically.

Click here to read the full article.