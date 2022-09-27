Petrel calls for Reform of Iraqi Oil Contracts

By John Lee.

Petrel Resources has said that Iraq's Ministry of Oil should negotiate Production Sharing Agreements to replace the existing service contracts, as, "this would better align the interests of the parties, and create more wealth, value-added in downstream industries like refined products and petrochemicals, infrastructure and employment for Iraq."

In its unaudited interim statement for the six months ended 30 June 2022, the company mentions that an updated development proposal for the Merjan oil field has been submitted to the Ministry, but adds that it "requires an operating Iraqi Government in order to proceed".

It adds that its Iraqi Director, Riadh Ani, has resigned in order to enter public service.

The company claims to have an interest in Iraq's Block 6 in the Western Desert, subject to ratification.

(Source: Petrel Resources)