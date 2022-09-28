Navigate

Alstom in Baghdad to discuss "Monorail"

By on 28th September 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Representatives of the French company Alstom have met with the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, to discuss the progress of the Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) monorail project.

Dr. Al-Ghazi said the cabinet is studying the issue of financing the project, in coordination with the Ministries of Finance and Planning, "to bypass any legal obstacles facing the financing process, and the possibility of including it within the general budget law."

The French Ambassador t0 Baghdad, Mr. Eric Chevalier, said that Alstom and its partner, the Korean company Hyundai, are keen to implement the project, and welcomed the Iraqi government's commitment to the contract.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)

