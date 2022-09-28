Karbala Refinery begins Trial Ops

By John Lee.

The Minister of Oil has announced the commencement of crude oil supplies to Karbala refinery for the start of its trial operation.

Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said that the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will help partially in meeting local needs and reducing imports of refined fuel.

He also praised the efforts of all involved, including the consortium of Korean companies and all the parties who supported the project.

Regular production is due to start by the end of the year.

In 2014, a group of companies led by Hyundai Engineering & Construction won the $6.04-billion contract to build the new refinery. The joint venture, HDGSK, also involved GS Engineering & Construction, and SK Engineering & Construction.

French company Technip provided project management consultancy (PMC) services for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) phase.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)