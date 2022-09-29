Night Bird Construction: A fresh new approach to the Iraqi construction industry

Advertising Feature

Night Bird Construction (NBC) is a fast paced and highly organized Iraqi construction company created through the excellence of its team.

NBC's Senior Construction Managers, Engineers and team of highly skilled industry professionals have achieved great success in construction projects across the globe; especially in IRAQ!

Some Examples of Prime Construction Projects Completed by the NBC Team

First privately invested Fuel Facility (20,000MT) in Iraq at the port of Khor Al Zubair bringing refined oil products back into Iraq for the International Oil Companies and their Subcontractors

Shell's first major infrastructure project on Majnoon oilfield including fuel stations, water treatment plants, incineration facilities, chemical warehousing and many more essential construction works that enabled Shell to uplift the oil production on Majnoon Oilfield

Logistics base (100,000sqm), strategically located close to the Safwan border for easy customs, laydown, storage and uplift operations for cargo overland from Kuwait

Lukoil brownfield well pads modification projects, West Qurna 2 Oilfield requiring much dialogue with Lukoil & the BOC to ensure project success

Gas Turbine Power Plant for General Electric & the MoE at Al-Hartha, Basra, a challenging project but completed on time, to budget and quality; much to our clients satisfaction

Night Bird Construction has offices in Basra, Baghdad, Dubai & London