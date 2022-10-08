Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 6th October 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD946 (-1.8%) / $830 (-1.8%) (weekly change) (+3.1% and +3.1% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD4.3 bn ($2.9 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) Mr. Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhaif received the Chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) Mr. Hassan Al-Agaili. During the meeting, they agreed to encourage stock trading operations, switch to electronic mechanisms, and keep pace with the development taking place in this field. (CBI)

Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the year 2021 starting Oct. 9. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jun. 8) to distribute IQD0.04 dividend per share, corresponding to 8.0% dividend yield.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) resumed trading on Oct. 6 after being suspended for its AGM (Sep. 27) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.094 cash dividend per share, corresponding to 18.4% dividend yield. Made Clothes (IRMC) resumed trading on Oct. 5 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Sep. 28) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.04 dividend per share, corresponding to 0.7% dividend yield. New shares of IRMC from the capital increase through 100% rights issue to IQD3.2 bn resumed trading on Oct. 5. Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) resumed trading on Oct. 5 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Oct. 3) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Ashour Hotel (HASH) resumed trading on Oct. 5 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Sep. 26) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. International Development Bank (BIDB) resumed trading on Oct. 6 after being suspended for its AGM (Sep. 14) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Rehab Karbala Company for Investment and General Contracting (HKAR) resumed trading on Oct. 6 after being suspended for its AGM (Oct. 1) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Investment Bank (BIBI) will resume trading on Oct. 9 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Sep. 29) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting Oct. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution and enhancing the provisions due to the impairment of the value of the financial instruments of the bank.



