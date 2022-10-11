Navigate

Navigation

Iran to Increase Gas Supplies to Iraq

By on 11th October 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iran has said it will increase supplies of gas to Iraq.

At a meeting in Isfahan with senior officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, the Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Mohammad Reza Joulaei, confirmed the increase, adding, "our relationship with Iraq is a strategic relationship."

He said that the necessary technical and operational checks have been carried out, so there will be no problems to export the gas according to the agreement with Iraq.

(Source: Shana)

Related posts:

Iran-Iraq Trade set to Increase Iraq to Increase Oil Export Capacity Erbil and Iran sign MoU to Increase Trade Iraqi Working Group to coordinate with Iran on Gas Supply
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply