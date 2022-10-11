Iran to Increase Gas Supplies to Iraq

By John Lee.

Iran has said it will increase supplies of gas to Iraq.

At a meeting in Isfahan with senior officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, the Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Mohammad Reza Joulaei, confirmed the increase, adding, "our relationship with Iraq is a strategic relationship."

He said that the necessary technical and operational checks have been carried out, so there will be no problems to export the gas according to the agreement with Iraq.

(Source: Shana)