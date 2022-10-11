Sixt commences Vehicle Rentals in Iraq

By John Lee.

German car rental company SIXT has commenced operations in Iraq.

The new facility in Erbil marks the start of a franchise partnership with Muhanad Rental Cars, a Muhanad Group company.

According to a statement from the company, this is the first step in an expansion plan that includes SIXT stations at international airports and in other major cities in Iraq.

Yousif Ahmed, Managing Director of Muhanad Rental Cars, said:

"The launch of SIXT Iraq is a milestone in our company history. We are very excited for the opportunity to be the exclusive representative of SIXT in Iraq."

(Source: SIXT)