By John Lee.

Wolf Gyms and Al Burhan Group (ABG) have announced a joint venture to operate a 600-sq-meter, state-of-the-art gym and fitness facility at Baghdad International Airport (BIAP), which is open for members.

The fitness center's soft opening is on the 14th October, with a full opening a month after.

Wolf Gyms, which currently has a facility in central Baghdad, was founded by Mohammed Noori Al Handal, CEO of Al Handal International Group.

(Sources: ABG, Wolf Gyms)