New Jaguar Land Rover facility in Baghdad

By John Lee.

Sardar Trading Agencies, the official distributor of Jaguar Land Rover in Iraq, has opened a new $12-million Jaguar Land Rover facility in Baghdad's Al Mansour district.

According to a report from Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), the facility is a one-stop shop built on 6,000m² of land with a total build area of around 17,000m² including multiple floors.

The showroom exhibits up to 18 cars, and the site includes a service centre and spare parts warehouse.

(Source: IBBC)